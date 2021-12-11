Vishnu Persaud is new GECOM CEO

MORE than a year after the conclusion of the prolonged 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE) which culminated in the dismissal of then Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield for his alleged role in the affair, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has finally named Lowenfield’s successor.

Vishnu Persaud, a former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) of GECOM, who was snubbed for the role in 2018, has now been named the Chief Elections Officer by a majority vote of the seven-member statutory body.

At a meeting of the statutory body on Friday, the commissioners appointed Persaud who bested Jamaica-born, Leslie Harrow, who was also interviewed for the top GECOM post. The duo were extracted by the commission from an initial shortlist of six candidates submitted to GECOM Chairman Justice (Ret’d), Claudette Singh last week.

It was Justice Singh’s vote, on Friday, which effectively broke the inevitable tie between GECOM’s three People’s Progressive Party/Civic-aligned commissioners and three A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC)-aligned Commissioners.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the GECOM Public Relations Unit confirmed Persaud’s appointment and gave justification for the Chairman’s vote.

“Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh, in justifying the reasons for endorsing the successful applicant posited that; having heard the Commissioners and having read the endorsement of the former Chairman, Dr Steve Surujbally, she is of the view that Mr Persaud has acquired institutional knowledge having been employed with GECOM for seventeen (17) years,” the release said.

The release quoted Persaud’s extensive background with the elections body, which began with his appointment as Public Relations Officer in the early 2000s. He remained in that position until 2014 when he climbed to the role of DCEO up until 2017 when his contract was not renewed despite his expression of interest.

The DECO post was advertised; however, then GECOM Chairman, James Patterson overlooked Persaud in favour of Roxanne Myers. Patterson, who was appointed by then President David Granger, was later removed from his post after the Caribbean Court of Justice ruled that his appointment was unconstitutional. Myers, along with several others, is accused of electoral fraud and has since been charged and removed from GECOM.

Not only will Persaud serve as the head of the Commission’s secretariat, but he will also assume the responsibility of Commissioner of National Registration.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

The appointment of a Chief Elections Officer for GECOM is major topic in public discourse, especially since the absence of a CEO prevented the Commission from indicating its readiness to host Local Government Elections which were due by December 7, 2021.

In a recent letter to the GECOM’s Chairman that was published on social media, Attorney- General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall wrote: “Please confirm, soonest, that it is impracticable for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to comply with the provisions of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28-05, Laws of Guyana regarding the holding of an election to elect members of a Local Democratic Organ due in the year 2021, in order for the minister to take the necessary actions required to postpone the said elections and to perform all acts and do all things consequential thereto as are required by law.”

In response to the Attorney-General’s letter, the GECOM Chairman replied: “As you are aware, the Commission is currently working to conclude the hiring process of the Chief Election Officer and other senior management staff.

“Please be assured that as Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, I will communicate with you on the timeline at which Local Government Elections could be held when the Chief Election Officer is hired. I thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to resolve this challenge within the shortest time possible.”

COUNCILLORS’ TERMS EXTENDED

Since that exchange of letters between the Attorney-General and GECOM Chairman, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, issued a gazetted order recognising the limitations of the Elections Commission and effectively provided a legal pathway for postponing the local government elections and extending the life of all local government bodies.

The December 8, 2021 gazetted order from the subject minister, titled “Local Authorities (Postponement of Local Government Elections) Order 2021, is effective from December 6, 2021.

The Order read: “In accordance with the Local Authorities (Elections) Act and in respect of the Local Authorities Elections prescribed to be held during the period of November 1 and December 7 this year, and being satisfied, on the advice of the Elections Commission, that it is impracticable to comply with the provisions of this Act regarding the date for the holding of an election to elect members of a local democratic organ, I hereby order that local government elections 2021 be posted until a date to be specified in a subsequent order.”

Aside from confirming the postponement of the elections, the Local Government Minister also ordered: “Every person who is a councillor including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, the Chairman or Deputy Chairman, during this prescribed period for the holding of elections shall continue in, and discharge the functions of his office until his successor enters on the duties of his office.”

The appointment of Persaud reflects a significant change in the circumstance previously outlined by the GECOM Chairman in her letter of justification to the Attorney General. A number of key positions in GECOM’s administration are still to be filled including DCEO, Assistant Chief Elections Officer/Assistant Commissioner for National Registration (ACEO/ACNR), Chief Accountant, and Managers for Logistics and Civic Education.