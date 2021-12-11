Nations must acknowledge autocracy, dictatorship could become ‘pandemics’

–President Ali tells US State Department Summit for Democracy

–says Guyana firm on commitment to strengthening pillars of democracy

IN highlighting the necessity of global solidarity for democratic enhancement, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has pledged the commitment of the Government of Guyana to strengthening the foundation and pillars of democracy, locally, and to also championing this cause globally.

The Head of State made the remarks while addressing a virtual United States (US) State Department Summit for Democracy, hosted by President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden.

The two-day summit focused on combatting corruption, defending against authoritarianism and promoting human rights by bringing together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.

President Ali reminded that not so long-ago, Guyana faced a severe threat to democracy where “democracy was delayed and almost denied” following the country’s March 2, 2020, general and regional elections, which saw the delay of the declaration of “credible results for five long and agonising months.”

The Head of State said: “This is why the Government of Guyana is fully committed to strengthening the foundations and pillars of democracy to ensure that, at all times in the future, the will of the electorate is upheld in free, fair, and transparent elections, and that the independence of the judiciary is maintained.”

Importantly, the Head of State highlighted that democracy cannot be maintained nationally unless it is sustained internationally. On this topic, he said that as the government strengthens the foundation of democracy in Guyana, they will similarly champion the same abroad.

“The global chain of freedom is only as strong as its weakest link. Democratic enhancement and renewal, therefore, require global effort; one that takes full account of the multidimensional aspects of democracy, including the provision of conditions for economic progress,” he said.

Further, he related that development cannot be divorced from democracy, since the each member of the global community is dependent on the other.

“We call on all nations to acknowledge that autocracy and dictatorships can become pandemics, crossing borders and infecting political processes across the globe, particularly infecting poor and vulnerable countries whose people have little to lose,” President Ali said.

As Guyana’s economy takes flight as a result of massive oil discoveries, President Ali said that his administration is devoted to the ambition of empowering prosperity for every Guyanese, and to achieving this within a framework of democracy.

His administration, he said, is aware that adherence to democracy and the rule of law must be aligned with economic and social progress in conditions of non-discrimination, equity, and equal opportunities, and affirmed that it is on this path which Guyana has embarked.

“After our experience of the repression of freedoms, attempted last year, we are determined to build economic progress and social improvement on the foundation of respect for human and political rights and freedom of expression,” he said.

Delivering opening remarks at the launch of the summit on Thursday, President Biden said that for the two days, leaders from more than 100 governments, activists, trade unionists and other members of civil society, leading experts, researchers and representatives from the business community would be brought together to contribute to preserving democracy.

The American President had said that he wanted to host the summit because: “Here in the United States we know, as well as anyone, that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions require constant effort.”

President Ali was joined on Thursday for the opening of the summit by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper.