Soesdyke-Linden Highway leaners benefit from ICT training

OVER 30 learners from the Silver-Hill, Kairuni and Adventure communities, Soesdyke -Linden Highway, are now familiar with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) following the completion of a basic ICT training course organised by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, during the closing ceremony of the programme on Friday, told participants that the government will continue to make the necessary investments to equip them to take advantage of the opportunities coming to Guyana.

“Now that we are an oil-producing nation, the opportunities are even more bountiful and, therefore, we are going to be investing in the future of the children of this community and those in other communities across the country, to make sure that we can take you along the pathway to success and development,” the minister said.

Minister McCoy noted that the skills being imparted by the government to its people are very applicable and necessary for the country’s overall development.

“The future is about ICT. We have witnessed, over many years, the evolution of Information and Communications Technology. We see, today, all across the world, what it has done to communities, transforming lives and communities,” he said.

He said the government’s vision is to use ICT to advance society.

“For every aspect of life information and communications technology is utilised, and so, the techniques and training that you had here and the skills that you were able to garner over the last few days, were really about helping you to be cross-functional.

“This is a skill that has cross-functional value. If you know to use the internet and if you know to use technology, you will use it in all the different sectors,” Minister McCoy said.

The minister assured learners that the government is working hard to provide the necessary resources for their communities, noting that they will benefit from more interventions before the end of the government’s first term in office.

(DPI)