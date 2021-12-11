Packaging plant to be constructed at CJIA

THE Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture to construct a packaging plant at the airport.

CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir, said the new facility will help persons export better-quality products.

“Fresh produce, for example, it is a challenge to get it to the airport, have it at the right temperature and export it… that is one area we have a challenge in,” Ghir said during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“We are working with the New Guyana Marketing Corporation to streamline that project, and very shortly we will be signing a lease agreement with them so they can start construction of that facility,” he said.

The construction of the packaging plant at CJIA is another investment by the government to improve the services offered by the airport.

The CJIA is currently undergoing a $30 billion facelift, with majority of the work already completed. The works are aimed at modernising the airport to provide better passenger experience, while attracting and accommodating larger aircraft.

In keeping with its commitment, the government has been investing heavily in the development of value-added products, from the processing of raw materials to the packaging of the finished product.

It was only this year that the government allocated in excess of $800 million for the establishment of six agro-processing facilities across the country.

These facilities are slated to be established particularly in farming communities, notably Aranaputa and St. Ignatius in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); Black Bush Polder in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and Leguan in Region Three.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, had also committed to ensuring such facilities are replicated in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

President Ali too has often underscored the importance and potential of Guyana’s agriculture industry, especially as it relates to agro-processing and investing in value-added.

Dr. Ali had also acknowledged that investments in value-added products depend heavily on Guyana’s ability to produce affordable energy. This has also influenced the government’s push for cheap and renewable energy production.

As part of its plan to transform Guyana into a powerhouse, the government has embarked on a mission to cut the cost of power generation by at least 50 per cent, using an energy mix, which will see the creation of projects that will utilise various sources of alternative energy.

The Amaila Hydropower project and the pioneer Gas-to-Shore project are all examples of this effort.