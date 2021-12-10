Aviation sector rebounds after major hit by COVID-19

–CJIA records 100 per cent increase in air travel

PASSENGERS passing through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) have doubled in 2021 when compared to 2020, the airport’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir, has said.

The airport saw increases despite the constraints created by COVID-19 pandemic, which almost crippled the travel industry last year.

“Based on the numbers we have had so far, we have had an increase in travel. This year we have done 326,000 passengers, which is 100 per cent increase over last year. I know last year we were closed, but we are at about 60 per cent of the traffic we did in 2019,” Ghir related during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Wednesday.

He said that, as the festive season rolls in, that number is expected to increase as more passengers will be passing through the airport.

“We have also had additional airlift with 93 per cent increase in aircraft movement, which is about 4,100 aircraft movement. Looking forward to the season, American Airlines, they have two daily flights, one to JFK, one to Miami. COPA has four flights weekly; JetBlue goes to New York and they have a daily flight.

“On December 17, we are going to have InterCaribbean Airways and they are bringing an additional 12 flights per week from Georgetown to Barbados, so that will help to bring capacity and Suriname Airways, they carry two flights per week,” the CEO said.

Even as arrivals increase, Ghir affirmed that the safety of passengers and employees remains a high priority. He said CJIA was accredited with a certificate of high standards in safety measures. The certificate, he said, was presented to the airport over a year ago.

“We have applied for the renewal because you have to show evidence that you are sustaining and you are meeting the new requirements. We expect within the next few days to receive our renewed certification,” Ghir related.

He added: “So, from the airport’s perspective, in terms of our responsibility to the employees, the airport users, as well as the travelling public, we are maintaining and keeping those standards, which were outlined by the ICAO and IATA.”

Some of the requirements for travelling to Guyana includes the submission of a negative molecular biological polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result recorded within 24-72 hours prior to arrival. Antibody tests, rapid test or antigen test will not be accepted.

Travellers are also required to wear a mask at all times during the arrival process up to and including departure from the airport.

It was reported in March, this year, that CJIA raked in over $491 million after it reopened in October 2020.

International travel had taken a hit, especially in the early stages of the pandemic, since other countries closed their borders to protect citizens and reduce the risk of having imported cases.

In Guyana, the two international airports, CJIA and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, were closed to incoming commercial flights on March 18, 2020, after Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.

The airports were initially scheduled to close for a two-week period, but as cases in the country significantly increased, the closure was extended.

After an analysis of the situation, the government thought it best to reopen the airports on October 5, 2020, under strict conditions aimed at reducing the possibility of Guyana recording imported cases of COVID-19.

Studies show that the most direct activities associated with aviation create G$20.7 billion in annual economic activity. This represents 3.2 per cent of Guyana’s total gross domestic product (GDP).

Additionally, nearly 12,000 Guyanese jobs are supported by the aviation industry, the majority in either transportation or tourism. This accounts for nearly one in 20 jobs in Guyana. Air passengers also generate roughly G$1.7 billion in travel tax revenue for the government.