‘Open skies’ agreement paves way for Guyana-Colombia flights

–nation also in talks with Nigeria for direct air link

IN keeping with the government’s agenda to connect Guyana with the rest of the world, an “open skies” air services agreement was signed on Wednesday with the Republic of Colombia, to promote and facilitate airlines operating between the two countries and beyond.

According to a statement issued by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the agreement was signed in Bogota, Colombia by Jair Orlando Fajardo, the Director of Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority, and Juan Edghill, Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, during the thirteenth ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2021) event being held from December 6 – 10, 2021.

“In this Agreement, we have agreed to remove all restrictions on market access, capacity, frequencies, and pricing to create for a more open market and to give route rights to our respective airlines,” Minister Edghill related.

The agreement also encompasses standard articles of grant of rights; designation and revocation; user charges; recognition of certificates and licences; tariffs; commercial opportunities; fair competition, inter alia.

“Consistent with government’s model of open skies agreements, the agreement facilitates acceptance of the principal place of business as a means of designating an airline in contrast to the traditional restrictive requirement of substantial ownership and effective control by nationals of either country,” the statement outlined.

This means that airlines could benefit from foreign share capital and investment, once they establish their main economic and operating base in either Colombia or Guyana.

The principal place of business condition for airline designation is now a common inclusion in air services agreements and creates a very advantageous position for small states with limited capital or financial resources.

The GCAA said, too, that while there are currently no direct flights between Guyana and Colombia, the recently signed agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries.

“The signing of this Agreement is complementary to the bilateral engagement held on the side-lines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, between Guyanese Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque Márquez,” the GCAA said.

During discussions, the two world leaders had agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and technical co-operation between Guyana and Colombia. The two countries established diplomatic relations on December 18, 1970.

Meanwhile, representatives of Guyana and Nigeria have also agreed to expedite their internal procedures to facilitate the signing of an air services agreement which was negotiated since 2014.

According to the GCAA, there were discussions between Minister Edghill and the Minister of Aviation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Sirika Hadi.

It was explained that once signed, the agreement will promote and facilitate airlines of both countries to operate and connect the two continents, thereby leading to greater socio-economic benefits to the peoples and economies of Guyana and Nigeria.

The two officials also discussed several other matters of joint interest including tourism, infrastructural development and strengthening bilateral relations.

“With infrastructural developmental works in aviation, Guyana is working towards becoming the hub that connects Africa to the rest of the Caribbean and South America,” the GCAA said.

Guyana is a signatory to over 50 air services agreements with other ICAO states for the development of air-link among nations.