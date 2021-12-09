Above-normal rainfall anticipated up to early February

–farmers advised to take precautions

THE Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture has predicted that there will be a high chance of wetter than usual (above-normal) conditions across all 10 Administrative Regions of Guyana for the period of December, 2021 until early February, 2022.

According to a seasonal forecast and advisory for the secondary rainfall season issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, rainfall amounts and frequency are expected to increase as the season progresses.

“The above normal rainfall outlook this season is being driven by the strong likelihood of a La Nina (85 per cent confidence) phase continuing through the first quarter of 2022,” the forecast stated.

The Hydrometeorological Service noted that as the season progresses, water levels in conservancies, reservoirs and inland rivers in Regions One to Six (north), Seven and 10 are expected to reach maximum capacity.

Flooding in Regions One to Five, Seven, 10, northern Six and Eight is also expected as a result of persistent rainfall during the forecast period, with, Regions Eight, Nine and 10 anticipated to experience the least amounts of rainfall during this period.

Against the backdrop of the unusual weather and flooding in the named regions, the Hydrometeorological Service has recommended drainage intervention where and when possible and has urged farmers to take all necessary precautions to secure their crops and livestock.

“The above-average rainfall is expected to recharge reservoirs, conservancies and aquifers, limiting local concerns of drought in northern Guyana. Water accumulation in poor drainage area is expected; this can lead to localised flooding, an upsurge in mosquito breeding and other moisture related pests,” the advisory noted.

Shade houses and appropriate containers were recommended for cultivation of vegetable crops, while mound agriculture is recommended for root crops to avoid root rot, and plantation crops such as plantains and bananas should be stabilised using poles where possible.

Further, livestock farmers are advised to build berms to keep cattle away from flooded conditions and identify shrubs, rice straw where available, and other Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)-recommended available greenery, to feed livestock if grass becomes scarce.

“Food processing techniques such as pickling, drying of fruits, dicing, packaging and freezing of vegetables and fruits can be applied to extend shelf life and avoid wastage of farm produce,” the advisory noted.

The Hydrometeorological Service will provide updates to its seasonal forecast as new information becomes available, and recommended that special attention be paid to short-range forecasts provided to plan daily farm activities such as fertilisers and pesticides application.

In addition, the extension staff of the various departments of the Ministry of Agriculture remains available to provide advice using social media, rural radio, and television (TV) programmes.

For short-range forecasts and weather analyses, stakeholders are advised to follow the daily weather briefs, outlooks and advisories produced by the National Weather Watch Centre or visit www.hydromet.gov.gy. The forecast desk could also be reached at 261-2284 or 261-2216.