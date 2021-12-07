Guyana receives additional 42, 120 doses of Pfizer Vaccine from the U.S. 

GUYANA has received an additional 42,120 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to fighting the pandemic, as the leading financial donor to COVAX.

The donated doses of vaccine arrived in Guyana on Monday. This brings the total number of vaccines donated to Guyana through the COVAX facility to 308,340. This is in addition to the 143,250 Pfizer vaccines donated directly from the U.S. to Guyana.

“This is the fifth donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana through COVAX. There should be no doubt how seriously the United States takes the health and welfare of the Guyanese people, and I hope everyone takes advantage of this and gets the jab,” said U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch said in a release.