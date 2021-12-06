Imam Bacchus & Sons Ltd lights up Christmas tree at Affiance

POPULAR Region Two businessman, Imam Bacchus and Sons Limited, lit up a 25-foot Christmas tree at their Affiance location on Saturday evening.

The light-up, which saw hundreds of persons in attendance, officially ushers in the Christmas holiday season on the Essequibo Coast.

This is the first year that Imam Bacchus has invested so much to decorate the company’s three branches and to erect the gigantic Christmas tree.

Scores of excited children attended Saturday’s light-up and many got the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus and several elves.

Additionally, many persons received goodies from the Christmas corner set up in the supermarket.

“It is a great initiative by the Bacchus family. It brought many persons together,” one shopper said.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aadil Baksh, in brief remarks said that the event was planned by his staff. He said that they came up with the idea and he supported them.

Baksh said that he is proud of the team spirit displayed by the staff members and he emphasised that the event was an opportunity to bring communities together as the region, the country, as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, Baksh said that Imam Bacchus and Sons will continue to bring communities together through similar and other kinds of events.

Imam Bacchus and Sons Limited was established in the 1950s and currently employs 400 persons. The company has three supermarkets, two schools, a poultry farm, a play park, and a chowmein factory.