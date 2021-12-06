News Archives
Homeless man found dead at La Parfaite Harmonie
Murder

A 61-year-old homeless man, identified as Visham Dial, and also known as “Fishup”, was found dead at the Westminster Housing Scheme in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank of Demerara, with marks of violence on the head.

According to Police Headquarters, Dial, who, normally sleeps under the bottom house of a fruit vendor at the said location, was seen arguing with a female of the neighbourhood on December 3, 2021 at around 21:30hrs. The following day at around 17:00hrs, his body was discovered lying motionless at the same location.

Upon investigations, ranks of the Parfaite Harmony Police Station discovered marks of violence on Dial’s forehead and blood stains were found on his face and head, respectively.

The body was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival and further escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem and further investigations.

