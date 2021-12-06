Home of 70-year-old allegedly burglarised

THE home of a 70-year-old male of Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo was allegedly burglarised after he secured his premises and left for work, leaving him with some $120,000 in losses.

According to Police Headquarters, on Saturday, the victim secured his home, leaving everything intact and went to work; upon his return he saw the eastern wall of his house prised open, and his room ransacked.

After making checks, the pensioner observed that one gold ring valued $50,000, one Samsung J7 mobile phone valued $40,000 and $30,000 in cash, were missing.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations are in progress. Police reported that there are currently no known suspects.