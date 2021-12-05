The people of Naamyrck Village prefer the simple way of life

TULSIDAI Tullaram is a homemaker who also assists her husband in farming and she takes care of the home, the chores and the pets.

The 35-year-old is a resident of Naamryck Village, East Bank Essequibo and a mother of three.

She used to rear some meat birds but suffered a setback when the rain/flood came and her poultry perished.

The dog and the parrot, Tarzan, managed to survive the harsh conditions.

Tullaram would often assist people in home-cleaning around the village for a fee to bring in an income into her home.

Her husband, Inderpaul Samkumar, would leave home early for the backlands and tend to the farm/crops and return when the work is finished and start all over again the next day.

They plant ground provisions and pineapples.

In her spare time, she would also cut cassava sticks for the farm and do whatever is needed to ensure that meals are prepared early in the morning for the family.

“Life is simple here because we work and does be at home and that is how it is around here,” she said.

Mary Balkarran

Also in the village is the home of Mary Balkarran, a senior citizen, who was celebrating her 73rd birth anniversary and her neighbours had gathered to prepare a meal for them to observe the occasion.

The women in the neighbourhood came by to lend support to the village elder and she seemed quite pleased with the gesture.

She was a cook who prepared food and sold it at a snackette at Parika for many years and as a single parent she brought up five children, two of whom have since passed away.

Balkarran told the Pepperpot Magazine that she benefitted from the $25,000 COVID-19 cash grant from the administration and she is thankful.

These days, she would try to enjoy her golden years because she worked hard for many years and it is her time to relax and “smell the roses”.

Saskia George

Saskia George is also a local of the village and she is a stay-at-home mom of three and has been residing in the community for the past 12 years.

She is from Suriname and came to Guyana after marriage and settled here.

Like most men in the village, her husband is a farmer and he would spend a lot of time during the day on the farm.

They grow ground provisions and pineapples.

Vishwattie (only name)

Vishwattie is a 51-year-old housewife who is recovering from a fall and she has been living in the village for six years.

She is originally from Columbia Village, Essequibo and relocated with her husband who is a part-time taxi driver and farmer.

Vishwattie is the mother of three and she is a homemaker who takes care of the house and chores.

She used to go to the farm with her husband, but after she was injured, she stopped because of the pain.

She has a well-kept home and surroundings and is always doing something to occupy her time.

Trisha Tullaram

Trisha Tullaram is the mother of one and the day when the team visited, she was at home since it was her day off.

The 20-year-old is a sales clerk at Parika and she likes Naamyrck Village because of the quietness and the peace.

Being a small village, the people are familiar with each other and they look out for one another and live in harmony.

She lives with her uncle and his family, and they too are farmers and were away on their farms.

Tullaram told the Pepperpot Magazine that she is hardly at home during the day and doesn’t socialise much; but she is accustomed to the simple way of life in that community where things are normal and it is safe.

“Things are okay here and life is easy once you work,” she said.

Delano Williams photos saved in a folder in Graphics as Parika Village Tour.