Cocaine in rum shipment did not originate from Guyana
The packages containing cocaine found within the shipment of rum in the container
The packages containing cocaine found within the shipment of rum in the container

– says GRA

THE container of rum that was intercepted in the Netherlands with more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine recently, was scanned before it left Guyana and no drugs or any other illegal or restricted substance were found onboard, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said.

The tax body, in a statement issued on Friday, noted that the consignment, which originated in Guyana, was scanned in Guyana according to the stipulated procedures and no contraband or prohibited/restricted substances were detected among the said cargo when scanned.

“The consignment was shipped to the Netherlands and transited to another Caribbean territory, where it was offloaded and remained for a period before it was loaded onto another vessel destined for the Netherlands, where the discovery was made,” the GRA stated.

The GRA emphasised that through joint enforcement and intelligence activities with the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and other local and foreign law enforcement bodies, systems have been put in place to ensure rigid control, thereby reducing the probability of narcotic substances being exported or transhipped through Guyana’s ports.

This process, the GRA added, allows for simultaneous viewing of the scanned images by officers of the sister agencies and backup checks thereafter prior to shipping.

“GRA also wishes to advise that such images are stored and backed up at various sites thereby reducing the likelihood of a repeat of the deletion of images.

The GRA is also willing to have reporters attached to media houses view such images and will shortly upon the official opening of the relocatable scanner allow media representatives to view the scanning process. The GRA also advises of continued investigations with its local and foreign sister Agencies,” the tax agency stated.

Staff Reporter

