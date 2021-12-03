More wins for GBTI GCC Ladies, Pepsi Hikers

MORE wins came the way of GBTI GCC Ladies and Pepsi Hikers as the ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Wednesday evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Pepsi Hikers and Bounty GCC squared off in what is traditionally a key men’s first division matchup. After seven minutes of conservative play by both sides, Aroydy Branford dribbled up the left wing, faked out GCC goalkeeper Medroy Scotland, and sent the ball into an empty goal for the Hikers opener.

GCC responded three minutes later with a Kevin Spencer penalty corner flick to level the scores at 1-1. Hikers captain Robert France pushed his team ahead one minute later, however, and the score remained 2-1 for the Hikers at halftime.

The second half was all Hikers as the GCC defence began to unravel. Hikers poured in four more unanswered goals in the second half as Branford amassed a hat-trick and France a double, with the sixth Hikers goal coming via a penalty corner from Jamarj Assanah. The 6-1 victory leaves Hikers as the only unbeaten team in the men’s first division.

The GCC Roulettes seem to be cruising to the semi-final as they dished out another beating, this time to the Misfits by 5-1. Belgian guest player Leo Berlie led the scorers for GCC with a field goal and a penalty corner goal while veteran Tricia Fiedtkou, Abosaide Cadogan and Shebiki Baptiste each added one. Kenisha Wills was the lone scorer for Misfits.

GCC Ignite and GCC Spartans ladies provided the most entertaining match of the evening. Ignite pulled ahead, 4-1, by halftime, mainly through the skilful play and leadership of captain Aliyah Gordon. The Spartans, however, made a few tactical adjustments and swayed the momentum of the game in their favour in the second half.

Captain Gabriella Xavier almost drew her team level with a hat-trick of goals with the final whistle coming just too soon leaving Ignite to celebrate the 5-4 victory.

In the men’s second division competition, YMCA Old Fort obliterated the young GCC War Dogs by 8-1. The Saints Scorpions drew 2-2 with Hikers Cadets while their counterparts Saints Sensations blanked GCC Pitbulls by 2-0.

Full Results are as follows:

MALE Division

Pepsi Hikers trounced Bounty GCC, 6 – 1

Guyana 40s drew with Saints, 1-1

FEMALE Division

GCC Roulette beat Misfits, 5-1

GCC Ignite overcame GCC Spartans, 5-4

MALE Second Division

YMCA Old Fort thrashed GCC War Dogs, 4-0

Saints Scorpions drew with Hikers Cadets by 2-2

Saints Sensations edged GCC Pitbulls, 5-4.