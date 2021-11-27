Police warn private security firms, others against using emergency sirens

Below is a statement from the public relations unit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the use of emergency sirens by unauthorised persons:

(Georgetown) – COGNISANT of the practice of some operators of Private Security Services, and other persons, of using emergency sirens and flashing lights on their motor vehicles, the Guyana Police Force is informing the general public and emphasising that this is a flagrant violation of the law.

The existing laws allow for emergency vehicles only, which comprise Police vehicles, Fire Service vehicles and Ambulances, to carry sirens and flashing lights. Any other type of vehicle fitted with such appliances is in breach of the law.

The Guyana Police Force is urging operators of Private Security Services, and other persons, who have sirens and/or flashing lights attached to their motor vehicles to comply with the law and have them removed or face the lawful consequence of prosecution.

