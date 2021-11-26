Mohamed’s Enterprise defends track record

— says has over 30 years experience in construction industry, delivers value for money

MOHAMED’S Enterprise, the company which was awarded a $614 million contract on Wednesday to build the new Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Headquarters, on Thursday issued a statement defending its track record and years of service that qualify the company for the contractor it was awarded.

In the statement, the company pushed back against criticism that called into question its experience and competency to execute works of such magnitude, noting that it has over 30 years in the construction industry, including several notable projects.

“Our less touted projects included our own main office in Lombard Street, two state-of-the-art buildings for the ISA Islamic School, the Albouystown Masjid and countless homes for Guyanese in need of such space,” the company stated.

It further explained that: “We applied that experience garnered over the years to countless projects in recent times. We have constructed four of the major laydown yards currently in use by many of the oil and gas companies and tier one contractors. Our exceptional work remains unmatched as we continue over the recent years to construct apartment buildings, homes and other facilities to meet growing demands.”

The company also pointed to its construction of 20 core homes under the Ministry of Housing and Water and prison facilities at Lusignan. The company highlighted that one of its greatest boasting points is its track record of delivering exceptional projects.

“This speaks to our expertise, competence, dedication to quality and acknowledgement of the growing demands of such a need,” the company said.

It added: “The fact that many of our projects have been started and completed within varying deadlines, speaks to our capacity. Unlike other contractors, we are not dependent on milestone payments, we start projects on our own. We have the financial capacity and have used it, unlike many competitors who after collecting mobilisation fees still take months to get the work started,” the company said.

Another point stressed by the company is its keenness to provide value for money.

“For the public record, we do not intend to waste or misuse taxpayers’ hard-earned money and for this reason, we have ensured that all projects are approached with the necessary due diligence and under the necessary rule of law. We have never compromised on those principles.”

Mohamed’s Enterprise said it remains committed to the development of Guyana.

“We remain committed to the country, committed to quality, committed to ensuring that Guyana’s growth remains unparalleled; it is something that we as a Guyanese-owned and operated company takes [sic] pride in,” the company said.