First Ganga Maa Temple inaugurated
HIGH Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa has recently inaugurated the first-ever Ganga Maa Temple at Good Success, on the bank of the Demerara River.

High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa (third right, photograph above) joined worshippers at the inauguration last Sunday

The temple was built by Guyana Divya Jyoti Association and adds to the many mandirs already in existence in Guyana. It is a great tribute to the Indian Diaspora in Guyana, a release from the Indian High Commission in Georgetown said in a release.

The Gangaa Mandir held an event from November 18 to 21 under the guidance of Maha Mandaleshwar Hanumandas from India. Pandit Mahindranauth Doobay from the United States assisted by Pandit Surendra Tiwari from Guyana performed the puja. Dolly Singh coordinated and organised the event, the release said.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
