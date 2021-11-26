News Archives
Enterprise resident dies in fire
The Enterprise, East Coast Demerara house on fire on Thursday
SURASH Goolchand, 54, of Lot 156, Market Street, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, died in a fire that gutted his house early Thursday morning. Following the fire, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) issued a statement reminding citizens to equip their homes with fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.

According to the Fire Service, when it received the first alarm at 03:40 hrs, a water tender was dispatched from the Melanie Damishana Fire Station, along with the emergency medical team and ambulance.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they reportedly found the large blaze consuming the one-flat wooden building owned by Goolchand, which he also shared with his brother, Shwavash.

According to the Fire Service, the heat from the burning building also destroyed two vehicles that were located on the western side of the building.

“Once again, the GFS is urging citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and to be careful when cooking or using electrical appliances,” the Service said in its statement.

It also seized the opportunity to offer its condolences to the family of the deceased.

Staff Reporter

