Encashment of 25,000 one-off cash grants extended to Dec 15
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud interacts with residents and officers during the recent distribution exercise.
– Minister Persaud urges GPL prepaid customers to secure their grants now

THE $25,000 cash grant vouchers by the Government of Guyana of Guyana, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security can now be cashed by December 15, 2021, owing to a provision by the ministry to ensure that everyone who is entitled receives the grant.

Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, made the announcement of the extension this week noting that the period is for those who, for some reason or another, could not collect their vouchers. The vouchers can be cashed at any post office, Sure Pay or MoneyGram.

“It is government’s commitment to public assistance recipients and people living with disabilities. In addition to our survey, we worked along with the National Commission on Disability and the Poor Law Commission to ensure that persons living with disabilities who were not on our Public Assistance register were included,” Dr. Persaud noted, adding, “And we are working on a system to deliver this to their homes.”

Following this announcement, pensioners and others can go to their regional offices or to the central offices of the ministry to uplift their 2022 pension books and vouchers.

“December 15 is the latest that we can extend; we just want to make sure that everyone benefits,” Minister Persaud said.

She is also encouraging prepaid customers of Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to secure the one time electricity credit that the government has granted. This one-time credit amounts to $3,750 and recipients are urged to visit their nearest GPL office to convert the credit into a Prepaid Electricity Token.

Should persons require further clarity on this credit, they are urged to make contact with GPL, Monday to Friday, between the hours of 08:00 hours and 15:00 hours. GPL’s call centre can be contacted on telephone number 226-2600.

The ministry is advising persons to visit their regular distribution sites for queries regarding permanently disabled people and public assistance (both economical and medical) for the year 2021.

WENT WELL
Meanwhile, Dr. Persaud has noted that the recent distribution exercise was a massive undertaking that, by and large, went well with the support of the volunteers, community and regional representatives.

“Our small staff complement was deployed across regions to ensure that the exercise was efficient and easily accessible. Where there were glitches in the exercise, every effort was made to rectify them. But it is remarkable that many persons would have already beneffited from the voucher and 2022 book in one month,” she said, adding: “The shut-in delivery to target the remaining persons is ongoing and officers from the ministry are fanning out to conclude the entire exercise by next week.”

Pensioners, who are bedridden, visually impaired, or confined to a wheelchair, can receive their pensions through direct delivery by registering for the shut-in services.

To request, they can call the following numbers: 221-2571, 221-2544 (Mahaicony); 232-0952, 232-0953 (Fort Wellington); 333-3970, 333-3318 (New Amsterdam); 337-2667 (Whim); 335-3051 (Skeldon); 771-4311 (Anna Regina); 225-6202, 223-6027 (Georgetown); 264-2690 (West Bank Demerara); 223-1746 ext. 2266/2267 (East Bank Demerara); 220-8977, 256-3635 (East Coast Demerara); 444-6330, 444-6815 (Linden); 772-2307 (Lethem); and 455-2964 (Bartica).

If their coupon booklet is lost, the ministry is asking that this be reported to the nearest police station. A copy of the police report should then be uplifted and taken to the nearest probation and social services office. If there is a change in the address, contact should also be made with the probation office.

