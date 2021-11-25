Three online chess tournaments set for this weekend

THE Guyana Chess Federation will hold three online rapid chess tournaments this weekend which is expected to attract some of the best players at all levels in the country.

According to information from the federation’s Company Secretary Mrs Marcia Lee, a female event will be held on Saturday, while tournaments for juniors and seniors will be held on Sunday.

She noted that only females can play twice. All will compete on Saturday. Those who are younger than age 20 (as of January 1, 2021), they will compete in the Junior Division. Older females can play only in the senior division on Sunday.

The events are sponsored by Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) Inc., with a grand total of $75 000 up for grabs.

Each of the three events will have a first-place cash prize of $10 000, second-place prize of $8 000 and third-place prize of $7 000.

To avoid unnecessary contact during the pandemic, the cash will be delivered to the winner’s MMG+ wallet.

Each competition would be seven rounds and is scheduled to commence at 13:00hrs on both days. Mrs Lee said that approximately 60 players are expected for the events.

STRONG JUNIORS

The Junior Division is expected to include a number of seasoned players, including several of Guyana’s representatives who performed well at last Sunday’s Jamaica Online tournament.

The likes of juniors Jessica Callender, Keron Sandiford, Kyle Couchman, Kishan Puran, Pooja Lam, Adia Alphonso, Maliha Rajkumar, Mahir Rajkumar have all indicated their interest in playing.

The competitions will be hosted on the Tornelo.com platform with National FIDE arbiters John Lee and Irshad Mohammed managing board pairings and supervising games.

Players interested in competing are invited to register on guyanachess.org.