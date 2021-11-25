News Archives
Handcuffed man leaps prisoner deck, chokes woman with complaint against him
ACCUSED: Alberto Jose
THE Whim Magistrate’s Court was a site of chaos on Thursday afternoon when a man, who was being arraigned at the time, leaped over the court’s prisoners’ deck and choked the woman who had made the complaint against him.

The man, Alberto Jose, a Colombian national, was taken to court to answer to the charge of unlawful assault against a Venezuelan woman when he reportedly performed this act in the presence of the Magistrate. Details were confirmed by a police statement.

Police say Jose had to be restrained by a constable and escorted to the lockups. He is now remanded until March 30, 2022.

Staff Reporter

