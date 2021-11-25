Fire Dept. urges preparedness in homes as man perishes in Enterprise fire

A 54-year-old man, Surash Goolchand early Thursday morning lost his life in an Enterprise, East Coast Demerara fire causing the fire department to once again call tersely for citizens to equip their homes with fire extinguishers and smoke alarms.

The matter is currently under investigation, according to the fire department in a statement. The department however noted that the first alarm was raised at 3:40 hrs with a water tender dispatched from the Melanie Fire Station. The emergency medical team and ambulance were also dispatched.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the large blaze consuming the one-flat wooden building owned by Surash which he also shared with his brother, Shwavash Goolchand.

According to the fire department, the heat from the burning building also destroyed two vehicles that were located on the western side of the building.

“Once again the GFS is urging citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to be careful when cooking or using electrical appliances,” the department said.

The department also extended condolences to the family in their statement.