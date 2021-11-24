Researchers worry children ‘learning sex from violent porn’

“It’s often exaggerated and unrealistic and it could have a massive detrimental effect on young people if it isn’t addressed.”

Dr Jasmin Khan Singh, associate specialist in sexual medicine and sexual health at Cardiff Royal Infirmary, said often many young people are in disbelief that pornography is not realistic.

“You have to tell them the world is very different to what they’re seeing online. They haven’t got the developmental capacity to make sense of it,” she said.

Both experts have welcomed the fact online safety has been included in the draft guidance, but stress the importance of the curriculum tackling the effects of pornography and the dangers of digital devices.

Dr Howells said: “I think sometimes young people view porn as their sex education if they feel like they’re not getting the information they need from elsewhere, that’s where they’ll look too to learn.

Sophie Whitehead, a former secondary school teacher who now works with the School of Sexuality Education , helps provide in-school workshops across Wales, England and Scotland about sexual health, pornography and positive relationships.