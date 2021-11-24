Self-confessed wife-killer appeals life sentence 

GAVIN Gill, who had confessed to the brutal murder of his wife, Omwattie Gill, called Anjalie”, has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge his life sentence.

The 33-year-old taxi driver of Whim Village, Corentyne, was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Berbice High Court for the capital offence and will become eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

In October, he had admitted that on March 30, 2019, in the county of Berbice, he murdered the woman.

He had told the court, “I love my wife,” before explaining that the whole ordeal feels like a “nightmare” and he wishes to wake up to see his wife.

In his Notice of Appeal, Gavin is arguing that his sentence is severe in all forms and as such, should be set aside. He is also arguing that the judge took into consideration irrelevant factors when sentencing him.

Among other things, he is contending that the judge failed to properly exercise his discretion in not giving him the 1/3 reduction in sentence for his plea.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that Omawattie was frequently abused by her husband, and moved out of the family home two weeks prior to her death.

With her then seven-month-old daughter, Omwattie moved to her mother’s residence at Williamsburg. This move angered the man and he began threatening Omwattie and her mother.

At the time, Omwattie had a restraining order to keep Gavin at least 100 feet away from herself, her mother and the child.

According to reports, on the day in question, at approximately 08:30 hours, the mother of one was making her way to work when she was ambushed and attacked by Gavin.

She was first hit by a white Toyota motorcar – HC 4924 – driven by her husband and was flung several feet away due to the impact. Gavin then exited the vehicle and began stabbing the woman.

In his bid to end her life, he continued the attack by holding on to her hair. He also chopped her several times on the neck and about her body as she lay motionless on a bridge.

Moments after, a police patrol responded and apprehended the man at the scene.

Omwattie was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital bleeding profusely from the wounds she received on the neck. She succumbed shortly after.