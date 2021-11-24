Midas BPO to employ 1,000 persons next year

BUSINESS process outsourcing firm, Midas BPO, in partnership with the Government of Guyana, is seeking to employ 1,000 people in the coming year.

The alliance is as a result of the government’s commitment to tackle the country’s high unemployment rate through the creation of 50,000 jobs.

So far, the telecommunication company, which is located in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), has employed over 125 persons since it was established in September. The agency has a rapid employment rate, which sees some 25 to 40 persons being employed daily.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Midas BPO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Malcolm Sobers said the company is geared at creating a lasting impact through the creation of jobs, while restoring revenue to communities.

“Being able to provide jobs and make meaningful impact is greater than the bottom-line. We don’t want to be a nice shiny object you have for a short time; we really want to become a staple in Linden,” Sobers said, adding: “The first goal is to become the largest private employer, and we are looking to return real dollars back into the community.”

Lindeners currently employed at the telecommunication company lauded the government for paving the way for financial gain.

“I would like to thank them, because I see it as a major improvement, especially for Linden. When I first came, I really liked the initiative, because I saw a lot of youths coming off the street and having something to do. Young people have jobs now in Linden, so I want to commend them for that. We welcome new growth in any form for Linden,” Daniel Anthony, a sales agent told the DPI.

Rayon Brummel expressed gratitude to the government as well. “For starters, it has been good, and quite challenging. I would like to thank the government, because this is quite nice of them to provide something for us to do, since, you know, in Linden, there isn’t many jobs about. So this is a nice venture,” Brummel said.

Fayon Bourne, another employee, shared similar sentiments.

“Well, it has been a great experience thus far; I can’t complain, and I am enjoying it thus far,” Bourne said. “I would like to say thank you all very much; it has been a great opportunity to open this working environment, so a lot of young folks can come out and get jobs, rather than being at home, having nothing to do, or just being on the street idling themselves. So, we are thankful,” she added.

“Well, first of all, thank you, because it is a good initiative for Linden,” said Omisha Haynes. “You know, oftentimes, Linden is forgotten, and so, we are really grateful for it, and would like to take the opportunity to tell the government thank you so much for this initiative.”

The telecommunication company has plans to expand their operations to Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

During the partnership’s signing back in September, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said government is building an industry that will create meaningful employment for young people.

He said the call centre industry is able to create more jobs for young people than any other sector.

Dr. Singh said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration remains committed to its promises. In addition to pushing for the creation of 50,000 jobs, the government has also liberalised the telecommunications sector, as promised in its Manifesto. He said that the liberalisation will help investments like Midas BPO.