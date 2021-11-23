Teen to stand trial for allegedly killing father 

A 19-year-old Berbice resident was on Monday committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court for unlawfully killing his father with a cutlass during an altercation.

Rashane Joseph, called “John Crow,” was committed by Magistrate Peter Hugh, who presided over the preliminary inquiry (PI) at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Hugh ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the teen to face a judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Berbice Assizes.

According to reports, on August 16, 2020, at Spencer Street, Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, Rashane unlawfully killed his father, Collis Joseph, called “Underdog.”

It was reported that for several years the father and son would get involved in heated arguments which turned physical from time to time.

On the day in question, they had an argument over the use of a bicycle.

Collis saw his son at the shop with a juice and other items in his hand. He went up to Rashane and allegedly destroyed the items. This resulted in an argument between the two, with both threatening to end each other’s life.

Moments later, the father left. He later went to his son’s home, armed with a cutlass. Rashane also armed himself with a cutlass. During the confrontation, the father allegedly threw his cutlass at his son but it missed him and ended up in a nearby trench.

It is alleged that Rashane threw his cutlass towards his father which struck him in the region of his chest. The older Joseph fell to the ground and was then picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died.

Rashane fled the scene but was arrested later that day.