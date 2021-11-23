Man accused of assaulting ex-lover, cop granted $60,000 bail

MAGISTRATE Dylon Bess, on Monday, released a 40-year-old man on a total of $60,000 bail after he appeared before him on six charges including assaulting a police officer and damaging his uniform.

Jason Roberts of Princess Street, Georgetown was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that he, on November 7, at Middle Road, La Penitence, unlawfully assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Nikisha Ward. He also denied that he breached a protection order by verbally assaulting Ward.

Further, it is alleged that he damaged a gate valued at $26,000, property of Jermaine Junior on the same date and at the same location.

The last three charges alleged that on the same date, while at the East Ruimveldt Police Station, he behaved disorderly, assaulted police officer Delon Sullivan and also damaged the rank’s $5000 police shirt.

Magistrate Bess released Roberts on bail and transferred the case to Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for January 3, 2022.