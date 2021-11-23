Aviation sector mourns passing of Malcolm Chan-a-Sue

THE last three days have been especially difficult for Guyana’s aviation sector as its members mourn the death of two of their pioneers jointly credited for the conceptualising of the Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School.

Veteran aviator, Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, 84, and aircraft maintenance engineer, Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Charles Hutson, 80, died within three days of each other. The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) expressed sadness at the deaths of both men.

Chan-a-Sue was involved in a motor vehicle accident late last month when the car he was driving, with his wife Margaret in the passenger seat, was hit by a minibus at the corner of High and Barrack Streets, Kingston, Georgetown.

A police report confirmed the accident and said Chan-a-Sue and his wife were admitted to the male and female surgical wards, respectively, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

“Another sad day for the aviation fraternity in Guyana. Another local hero is now flying with the angels. Farewell, Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, A.A. May God grant you eternal rest. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue,” the GCAA said in a brief Facebook post on Monday.

It added: “The Minister of Public Works, the Chairman and Board of Directors, the Director-General, Management and Staff of the GCAA extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue, A.A., M.S. Guyana has lost another stalwart in aviation.”

Captain Chan-A-Sue served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the aeronautical engineering school from its founding in 1993 up until he departed from the position in 2018.

The Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School said that Captain Chan-a-Sue dedicated 25 years (1993-2018) of service, business insight, consultation, expertise and professionalism as founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of this institution.

“He had the vision and realised same of making this school a world-class institution and one where Guyanese and regional students could get an aircraft engineer’s licence and degree that is comparable worldwide.

The board, management, staff, instructors and students of Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School is forever grateful for his boundless creativity, shared insights, energy and guidance throughout the years. The board, management, staff, instructors and students offer their heartfelt condolences to Ms Margaret Chan-a-Sue and all of Malcolm’s family,” the school said in a release.

UNTIMELY

The Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana (AOAG) also expressed deep sadness at the untimely death of Captain Malcolm Chan-a-Sue.

“Our condolences go out to his wife – Margaret — his children, grandchildren and immediate family. His passing is a huge loss to the aviation industry of Guyana. Captain Chan-a-Sue’s contribution to the development and progress of aviation in Guyana is second to none and truly immeasurable,” the AOAG said in a release.

Captain Chan-a-Sue was the chief pilot of the Guyana Airways Corporation, Operations Manager of Guyana Airways Corporation and Director of Operations, Guyana Air 2000.

For many years he managed the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School at Ogle and played a major part in the growth and development of what is today the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle.

Up until his death, he continued as an active consultant to the airport.

“Captain Chan-a-Sue will remain long in the memory of the numerous pilots flying today whom he trained and tutored, and all of us in aviation, who have benefited from his advice and wisdom,” the AOAG said.

Meanwhile, the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNCR), in a statement, also mourned the death of Captain Chan-A-Sue.

Captain Chan-A-Sue, a recipient of the National Award, the Medal of Service (MS), also received the Arrow of Achievement (AA) in 2015 for his long, dedicated service and outstanding service in the field of aviation.

The PNC/R extended heartfelt condolences to his immediate family members, relatives and friends.

On Friday last, the authority expressed “shock and sadness” at the news of the passing of Charles Hutson.

“As an aircraft engineer, Colonel Hutson was responsible for the effective maintenance of a fleet of aircraft at the Guyana Airways Corporation.”

He was later transferred to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with the rank of Major, where he attained certification in helicopter maintenance, becoming the first Guyanese to hold a dual aircraft (Helicopter and Fixed wing) maintenance engineering licence.

“He was type rated on the majority of fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft,” the GCAA said.