Whirlpool warehouse opens in Ogle

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh, on Saturday lauded the formation of a new partnership that will see products of the world-class Whirlpool company distributed in Guyana.

BPI Guyana, one of the country’s leading wholesale distributors of consumer products, has collaborated with the home-appliances company to manage the distribution of its products across the country. The warehouse is at Ogle Airstrip Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dr Singh said the establishment of top-quality brands in Guyana forms an integral part of government’s vision for the modernisation and transformation of the society.

“… to us as a government, quality of service is an extremely important part of the transformation that is underway,” Dr. Singh said during the launch at BPI’s warehouse at Ogle.

The minister said the initiative coincides perfectly with the government’s new housing project that has seen almost 10,000 house lots being distributed to citizens countrywide.

With the introduction of Whirlpool appliances in Guyana, Minister Singh noted that the days of inconvenience due to inaccessibility to maintenance and repairs of products will be over.

“Anybody who has had to face the inconvenience of having an appliance in their home, and… having it encounter some problem and having to wait weeks, having somebody to import it or order it online, having somebody who you believe is competent enough to fix it without causing greater damage… will understand how much of a convenience it is to be able to say my appliance is under warranty, please let the distributor and retailer sort it out for me’…. We must never underestimate what those things mean for quality of life,” Dr Singh explained.

Further, Dr Singh reminded attendees that even the move by Whirlpool to have its products sold and distributed in Guyana shows their understanding that Guyana’s market will continue to expand and make room for profit for such a business venture.

“The mere fact that Whirlpool sees it worthwhile to establish a distributorship in Guyana recognises Whirlpool’s understanding of the potential of Guyana’s market. They’re not going to establish a distributorship where they think they’re gonna be selling one or two appliances. They recognise quite clearly the vast potential of the Guyanese market and they clearly see that this is a growth market,” Dr Singh pointed out.

The minister urged BPI Guyana Inc. and all other business entities to continue pursuing partnerships such as these, as it pushes forward the PPP/C Government’s agenda of improving every citizen’s standard of living.

In a brief address, Chief Executive Officer of BPI Guyana Inc. Natasha Dass reiterated her company’s commitment to ensuring that the products and services offered by BPI Guyana are of the highest quality available.

“We pride ourselves in the relationships we have built with some of the world’s top international brands, and we stand committed to our customers to offer high-quality service at a competitively priced product portfolio,” she said.

Noting Whirlpool’s recent landmark of 110 years of service, Dass said that the company has been named the number one manufacturer of home appliances in the world.