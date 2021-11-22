500 house lots for Lethem residents

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be distributing 500 house lots to residents of Lethem, Region Nine, during its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive today.

The planned distribution exercise will see residents receiving house lots in Track ‘CH&PA’ housing scheme in the vicinity of ‘Poke’ Bridge, Lethem.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, said house lots have been assigned to low, moderate, and middle-income applicants. Residential/commercial applicants will be allocated subsequently.

He said the distribution exercise will see a reduction in the backlog of applications at Lethem, which stands at 925.

The exercise, Minister Croal said, also forms part of CH&PA’s national housing programme which will see the government delivering on its promise of distributing 50,000 house lots — 10,000 annually within five years.

Apart from the allocation exercise, interviews and surveys will also be conducted. Residents will also have an opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with Minister Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues.

The government has so far distributed some 9,000 house lots to Guyanese. This brings the administration closer to reaching its target of distributing 10,000 house lots during its first year in office. (DPI)