News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
500 house lots for Lethem residents
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal
Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal

THE Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be distributing 500 house lots to residents of Lethem, Region Nine, during its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive today.
The planned distribution exercise will see residents receiving house lots in Track ‘CH&PA’ housing scheme in the vicinity of ‘Poke’ Bridge, Lethem.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, said house lots have been assigned to low, moderate, and middle-income applicants. Residential/commercial applicants will be allocated subsequently.
He said the distribution exercise will see a reduction in the backlog of applications at Lethem, which stands at 925.

All is set for the CH&PA’s “Dream Realised” programme at Lethem

The exercise, Minister Croal said, also forms part of CH&PA’s national housing programme which will see the government delivering on its promise of distributing 50,000 house lots — 10,000 annually within five years.

Apart from the allocation exercise, interviews and surveys will also be conducted. Residents will also have an opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with Minister Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues.

The government has so far distributed some 9,000 house lots to Guyanese. This brings the administration closer to reaching its target of distributing 10,000 house lots during its first year in office. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.