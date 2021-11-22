Over 3,000 Guyanese students studying online at Indian universities

HIGH Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa delivered a speech as the special guest of honour at the Inauguration and Orientation Programme of Jain “Deemed To Be” University, Bangalore last Tuesday.

The event was Guyana Orientation of the Academic Programmes (UG/PG) and welcoming around 3,000 Guyanese learners for the academic year 2021 batch. Education Minister, Priya Manickchand; Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag; Special Adviser at Jain University, Dr. Vijay Jolly; officials of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and a number of students participated in the event.

Jain “Deemed To Be” University, along with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been selected by the Ministry of Education under GOAL to provide online scholarships to Guyanese.

According to a release from the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, out of the 6,225 on-line scholarships being offered by the Government of Guyana this year, 2,689 will be from Jain “Deemed To Be” University and 1,672 from IGNOU.

In addition, Sherlock Institute of India will offer 215 on-line scholarships this year. Thus, 73.5 per cent of the online scholarships being offered by the Government of Guyana will be provided by Indian universities/institution. These two Indian universities are also working through the GOAL initiative to offer PhD and other programmes in Guyana.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University also organised an online Staff Development Programme (SDP) for functionaries of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning two Mondays ago.

Dr. K.J. Srinivasa gave the inaugural address as chief guest at the event. The Indira Gandhi National Open University is launching a series of short-term courses (six to eight weeks) covering various aspects of open and distance learning.

These courses are on management of open and distance education and developing self- learning material. The event was attended by a number of participants from Guyana including senior officials of the Ministry of Education, GOAL and Vice-Chancellor, head of departments and senior professors of The Indira Gandhi National Open University.

The Indira Gandhi Open University had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education, on October 1, 2021. Through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative, the Indira Gandhi Open University also held a virtual orientation on October1, 2021 for approximately 922 Guyanese students who will be attending the university.

The Indira Gandhi Open University is also working towards offering PhD and other programmes in Guyana through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), “Study in India” programme, the release concluded.