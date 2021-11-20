Shared responsibility vital for stronger families

–forum to mark International Men’s Day hears

HUMAN Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Friday underscored the importance of shared responsibility at an event to mark International Men’s Day.

Addressing a gathering of stakeholders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on the lower East Coast Demerara at the event themed, “Better relations between men and women”, Minister Persaud stressed that shared responsibility is most important, and needed in families.

“It can be something as simple as doing the dishes, washing the clothes, or combing your daughter’s hair. How many of you have combed your daughter’s hair?” Dr. Persaud enquired of the men in the audience, many of whom favoured her with quite a hearty response.

“Globally, men comprise 59.4 per cent of people around the world. In our country, for every 100 women, there are 99 men,” Dr. Persaud said as she noted how important it is for the statistics to be considered in determining a way forward, regarding many of the social issues plaguing our society today.

Notably, she pointed to a particular study that was done on domestic violence, which says,

“One in four men saw their fathers beat their mothers; six out of 10 men experienced violence at an early age; 605 men took their lives between 2016 to 2021, compared to 171 women during that time.”

Noteworthy also, according to Dr. Persaud, is the fact that although men make up 60 per cent of the workforce in Guyana, more women than men are continuing to enroll and complete their studies at the University of Guyana.

“It means that fathers need to be present, equally, to ensure that their sons and those they mentor look towards the path of education,” she said.

Minister Persaud was especially interested in hearing from the men in the audience, so that she could be guided on policy development, and be able to craft programmes that are specific to the needs of men.

‘CHIP IN AND HELP’

The Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, who also addressed the gathering, also underlined the importance of shared responsibility in a modern home. He encouraged men to expand their duties to include more than just being the sole breadwinner and protector. “Chip in and help!” he urged.

He also advised men to educate themselves about gender-based violence, and not use alcohol and drugs as options when problems arise. Providing for the family, he noted, means more than financial support, and includes emotional, physical, spiritual and other forms of support as well.

Meanwhile, the first panel discussion, moderated by the ministry’s Principal Personnel Officer Rafael Boodhoo, dealt with masculinity, expectations and needs, and saw presentations being made by Reverend Kwame Gilbert, Captain ‘Gerry’ Gouveia, Christopher Ram, Saeed Hamid, Derwayne Wills, and Seelall Persaud.

The second panel discussion, moderated by the ministry’s Romario Samaroo, addressed the topic of shared responsibility, and saw presentations coming from Dr. Nardeo Bassoodeo, Alder Bynoe, Pastor Michael Findlay, Keoma Griffith, and Delon Fraser. A third round of discussions looked at men’s health and well-being, and saw presentations coming from Dr. Davendranand Sharma, Ray Davidson, Joshua Singh, and Dr. Horace Cox.

Persons in attendance were permitted to question the panelists, while meaningful discussions and conversations were encouraged during the course of the day.

The lively event also had in attendance Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud; US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch, and other members of the diplomatic corps.

Chef Davin Rajkumar, Roy Jaffarally, and others from Sarawack and Risto Bar and Restaurant were on hand to help participants cook up a storm.

The forum to mark International Men’s Day is observed annually on November 19 to celebrate the work of men, and to bring awareness to some of the challenges that are specific to them.