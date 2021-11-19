Police destroy over $2B worth of marijuana in Reg. 10

–two suspects flee by boat

THE police on Wednesday discovered and destroyed some $2.2 billion worth of marijuana

The entire haul comprised of 500,000 plants ranging in height from 1 to 8 feet, 2000 pounds of dried cannabis, 100 pounds of cannabis seeds, and four nurseries…

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks of Regional Division Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) conducted an eradication exercise on forty acres of land at Maria Henrietta Village, Upper Berbice River.

When the police arrived at the location, they reportedly saw two males attending to some cannabis plants. But on seeing the ranks, the police say, the men fled into the bushes and subsequently made good their escape “in an engine-boat”.

A thorough search of the location unearthed, among other things, a total of ten fields of marijuana at various stages of growth sitting on 40 acres of land, four nurseries, and six camps suspected to be the living quarters of the farmhands.

During the search, several what looked like empty 12-gauge shotgun cartridges were found in one of the camps, the police said in their statement.