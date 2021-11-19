Guyana now open to flights from Brazil for fully vaccinated travellers

TWO days after an announcement of the opening of the Takutu Bridge to travellers from Brazil, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has said that persons from that country can also fly to Guyana.

Responding to questions on whether flights between Brazil and Guyana are permitted, Dr. Anthony said: “Right now, we are following our protocol for international travel; so, that is, once people can produce a document to say that they are fully vaccinated, along with either a PCR or Antigen Test, they would be allowed to come to Guyana. So, we have opened all our ports of entry following these guidelines, and Brazil is no exception.”

On Tuesday, during his daily COVID-19 update, Dr. Anthony said that the travellers using the bridge are required to produce a negative PCR test and proof of vaccination.

“So, this opening from Monday to Friday would allow for people to come across, once they are able to produce their vaccination cards to show that they are fully vaccinated, and that they have an Antigen or a PCR Test that is negative,” he related.

The port of entry at the Takutu Bridge, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the significant impact that the Delta variant of the virus had on Guyana’s Portuguese-speaking neighbour.

The closure hampered trade and travel across the border, and stymied economic activity in the region as well.

Some Brazilians who were affected by the closure had staged a protest in September, prompting the Government of Guyana to later hold discussions with its Brazilian counterpart to find an amicable solution to the issue. (DPI)