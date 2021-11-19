News Archives
Four-member Badminton contingent confirmed for Junior Pan Am Games
National player Narayan Ramdhani (far right) will accompany the three players and perform coaching duties on the trip
GUYANA is set to be represented at the Junior Pan American Games in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, from November 26 to November 29, 2021.

The 2021 Junior Pan American Games is an international multi-sport event for athletes aged 17 to 22 in the Americas.

National Badminton players Priyanna Ramdhani, 19; Akili Haynes, 20; and Tyreese Jeffrey, 20, will be competing in the Games. National player Narayan Ramdhani, who is over the age limit, will be accompanying the players as their coach, in place of the late Gokarn Ramdhani.

The three athletes will be competing in the Singles competition, with Priyanna and Akili competing in the Mixed Doubles segment.

“Over the past two months, the players have been engaged in rigorous training to prepare for the tournament,” the GBA said.

“The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) wishes to express gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for affording our players the opportunity to compete in the Games.”

