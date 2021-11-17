Fire Service takes control as more than half of city’s hydrants dysfunctional

AFTER an assessment of fire hydrants in Georgetown conducted jointly between the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), it was discovered that out of 356 fire hydrants around the capital city, only 121 are fully functional.

The GFS in a media statement said there are, in fact, 235 fire hydrants not currently functioning with 53 of these requiring major repairs.

Through the intervention of President Irfaan Ali, the GFS is now responsible for the inspection, maintenance, and operation of all fire hydrants across Georgetown, the GFS statement noted.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud; Chief Fire Officer, Kalamadeen Edoo; and other officials, today, inspected several hydrants to assess their operability.

The fire department noted the important role of the hydrants in saving lives and property in the event of a fire and urged members of the public to ensure the hydrants are operable and accessible. The GFS additionally urged the public to not obstruct access to fire hydrants and to report instances where these hydrants are vandalized.

There have been a number of fires across the city over the last few months, including the burning of the century-old Brickdam Police Station which housed the headquarters for Division 4 ‘A’ of the Guyana Police Force.