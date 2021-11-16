News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Four farms, one drying camp with $115 million in marijuana found, destroyed in Berbice
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp Image 2021-11-16 at 12.01.21 PM

A WHOPPING $115 million worth in cannabis was found and destroyed in Fort Nassau, Berbice during an operation by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the law enforcement agency has said.

The massive discovery, which amounted to 450 lbs of dried cannabis sativa and 120,000 plants, was found during an eradication exercise yesterday on the west bank of Fort Nassau, Berbice River.

Spread across four farms, police say the plants ranged from one foot to six feet in height. There was also an additional camp and drying area where the 450 lb cannabis Sativa find was made.

Police also said everything was destroyed. No arrests have reportedly been made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.