Four farms, one drying camp with $115 million in marijuana found, destroyed in Berbice

A WHOPPING $115 million worth in cannabis was found and destroyed in Fort Nassau, Berbice during an operation by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the law enforcement agency has said.

The massive discovery, which amounted to 450 lbs of dried cannabis sativa and 120,000 plants, was found during an eradication exercise yesterday on the west bank of Fort Nassau, Berbice River.

Spread across four farms, police say the plants ranged from one foot to six feet in height. There was also an additional camp and drying area where the 450 lb cannabis Sativa find was made.

Police also said everything was destroyed. No arrests have reportedly been made.