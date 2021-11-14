Seales not intimidated by subcontinent conditions

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (CMC) – Rookie seamer Jayden Seales says the subcontinent conditions for the upcoming two-Test series will not force a curb in his enthusiasm, and plans to keep an open mind as he fine-tunes his preparation for the assignment.

The 20-year-old is on his first overseas tour after making an impressive debut earlier this year against South Africa as a 19-year-old, and has so far taken 16 wickets from four Tests at an average of 21.

With the dry conditions here known to present challenges for faster bowlers, Seales said his aim was to make a quick adjustment while continuing to give 100 per cent.

“Personally, I’m not too sure (what to expect) because it’s the first time I’m playing down here,” said the Trinidadian.

“I will just have to assess the conditions as (best) as I can and bowl to the best of my ability when wanted for the team, and do as best as I can.”

He added: “Once given the opportunity to play in this series, I have to try and remain economical and try and get early breakthroughs.

“(I also have to) build as much pressure for the (other) bowlers and work hard for the team and hopefully we’ll get the results we’re after.”

Seales was a shock selection for the South Africa series, called up after having played only a single first class match, coming on the tour of New Zealand last year.

He made an instant impact, however, snatching four wickets in his first Test, before taking his maiden five-wicket haul in the first Test against Pakistan in Kingston en route to eight-wicket match figures.

Seales said he was pleased with his start to Test career and would use the Sri Lanka series to further establish himself.

“I’m very satisfied with the performances I had from my debut series and the series after that,” he explained.

“It’s just for me to look to build on those performances now and obviously improve in the areas I know I have to and the areas I can improve on, and just keep working hard for the team and putting my best foot forward for the team.”

Seales is expected to feature for West Indies in their four-day match bowling off here tomorrow and said the warm-up would be critical to his acclimatising to the conditions.

“The mood in the camp is good. Everyone has been training hard, working well with each other and getting along very well,” he noted.

“For me, it’s just to go out there and execute my plans as best as I could and try and work (according) to the conditions.”