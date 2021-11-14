News Archives
Jamaica Reggae Boyz forced to share points after late El Salvador goal
Alex Roldan, wearing the captain’s armband, scored in the 90th minute for El Salvador.
AN Alex Roldan goal in the 90th minute cancelled out a Michail Antonio goal in the 82nd minute as El Salvador and Jamaica both netted a point after battling to a 1-1 draw on Friday at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

The first half ended scoreless despite a sequence in the 39th minute off a corner kick in which El Salvador attempted two long-range shots, both hitting the crossbar above Jamaica GK Andre Blake.
Jamaica thought they may have had the winner with Antonio scoring his first-ever Jamaica goal late in the second half for a 1-0 lead.

The attacker took the ball on the left-hand side of attack and charged forward, beating a pair of Salvadoran defenders and then GK Mario Gonzalez with a clever chip over the onrushing shot-stopper.
Yet El Salvador still had something to say about the outcome of the match and found the 1-1 equaliser.

Roldan, wearing the captain’s armband, got into the box in the 90th minute and headed in a cross from the right-hand side, with the ball tucking under the crossbar and going in.

Next on the slate for El Salvador is a visit to Panama City to meet fellow Central American rivals Panama, while Jamaica head back to Kingston where they welcome the United States. (Sportsmax)

