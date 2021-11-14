Jamaica Reggae Boyz forced to share points after late El Salvador goal

AN Alex Roldan goal in the 90th minute cancelled out a Michail Antonio goal in the 82nd minute as El Salvador and Jamaica both netted a point after battling to a 1-1 draw on Friday at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador.

The first half ended scoreless despite a sequence in the 39th minute off a corner kick in which El Salvador attempted two long-range shots, both hitting the crossbar above Jamaica GK Andre Blake.

Jamaica thought they may have had the winner with Antonio scoring his first-ever Jamaica goal late in the second half for a 1-0 lead.

The attacker took the ball on the left-hand side of attack and charged forward, beating a pair of Salvadoran defenders and then GK Mario Gonzalez with a clever chip over the onrushing shot-stopper.

Yet El Salvador still had something to say about the outcome of the match and found the 1-1 equaliser.

Roldan, wearing the captain’s armband, got into the box in the 90th minute and headed in a cross from the right-hand side, with the ball tucking under the crossbar and going in.

Next on the slate for El Salvador is a visit to Panama City to meet fellow Central American rivals Panama, while Jamaica head back to Kingston where they welcome the United States. (Sportsmax)