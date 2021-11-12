BOSAI employees to get two-year retroactive salary increase

–following signing of MoU between company, NAACIE

WORKERS attached to the BOSAI Mineral Group (Guyana) Inc. are in line for a two-year retroactive salary increase, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the company and the National Association of Agricultural Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) at the Ministry of Labour on Thursday.

According to a press release from the ministry, the signing of the MoU and salary increase follow industrial action by the employees of BOSAI last month. The statement did not state what percentage of increase the employees will be receiving.

“This agreement will see employees receiving wages and salary increases, along with other benefits for the periods April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, and April 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022,” the ministry said in its statement.

“It comes after several conciliation sessions that were steered by the Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine, in a bid to bring both parties to an amicable resolution,” it added.

Representing BOSAI at Thursday’s signing were General Manager, Eric Yu; Mr. George Zhou; Human Resources Manager, Truedel Marks; Chief Engineer, Orin Barnwell; and Chief Security Officer, John Domer.

The Union was represented by its General Secretary, Karren Mapp; President Bernard Crawford; and Junior Vice-President Whitney Graham.

The Ministry of Labour said it swiftly began engaging the Union and the company last month when the strike action was first reported, with the first meeting being held on October 22, and a Terms of Resumption (TOR) agreement being signed to pave the way for the workers’ immediate return to work.

The TOR included a requirement that there be no victimisation by either party, and that the status quo shall remain.

Following the signing of the TOR agreement, the ministry facilitated approximately six hours of conciliation.

During Thursday’s signing, Deonarine thanked BOSAI’s management and the Union for their patience and understanding, while the ministry served as the conciliator, guiding the entire process.

BOSAI’s management also thanked the Chief Labour Officer for facilitating the signing of the agreement, saying that it is cognisant that all labour laws must be followed, and that it is will always be open to dialogue to sustain industrial relations.

The Union reportedly thanked Bosai for its willingness to listen to the concerns that were raised, and the Chief Labour Officer for facilitating the entire process.