UK stakeholders examine opportunities in natural resources sector

OPPORTUNITIES for investment in Guyana’s natural resources sector were examined by stakeholders from the United Kingdom (UK), who met recently with local authorities at the Ministry of Natural Resources.

According to information from the ministry, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and his team held discussions with a high-level team from the UK, which included Her Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (HMDTC) for Latin America and the Caribbean Department for International Trade (DIT), Spencer Mahoney, and the Caribbean Regional Director (DIT) Laura Ferguson.

The visiting delegation was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, OBE.

Discussions were centered on bilateral trade relations between the UK and Guyana, with specific focus being placed on opportunities for collaboration, and partnership on projects and other opportunities for UK investment in Guyana.

According to local authorities, this engagement will serve as a platform to facilitate a greater understanding of the trade relations, and Guyana’s interests and priorities.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali was reported recently as saying that the UK has been supportive of Guyana’s development efforts through numerous programmes of co-operation, including debt relief, education, water supply, restructuring of the sugar industry, public sector reform, and strengthening of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

He also applauded its continued support of Guyana’s economic development, including its assistance with strengthening the country’s infrastructure.