UK delegation tours young professionals, low-income housing units

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, on Wednesday, led a visiting delegation from the United Kingdom (UK) on a brief tour of the agency’s housing units along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The UK delegation comprised Her Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (HMDTC) for Latin America and the Caribbean Department for International Trade (DIT), Spencer Mahoney; British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller; Caribbean Regional Director, Laura Ferguson and the Guyana Country Director of the Department of International Trade at the British High Commission, Sherwyn Naughton.

The officials first visited Providence, EBD, where a walkthrough of the three-bedroom elevated and flat young professional homes was facilitated.

During the tour, the delegation was also able to receive insight from Minister Croal regarding the government’s national housing policy and supporting programmes implemented through CH&PA for sustainable housing schemes.

The site visit concluded at the agency’s low-income units being constructed at Prospect. Some 50 low-income two-bedroom homes are being built in the area and another 200 three-bedroom young professional homes.

The guided tour also follows a courtesy call paid to the minister at his Brickdam Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the engagement, the team from the UK was also briefed on the thriving housing drive and discussions were held on possible areas for future collaboration and investment opportunities.

The trade team is currently visiting Guyana to facilitate discussions on the UK-Guyana Bilateral Trade Relations, partnerships and increase knowledge and understanding of Guyana as a trading destination.