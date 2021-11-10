News Archives
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala ties the knot in Birmingham ceremony
Malala Yousafzai tweeted that it was
Malala Yousafzai tweeted that it was "a precious day" in her life

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has “tied the knot” with her partner during an Islamic ceremony in Birmingham.
She and Asser Malik took part in a nikkah ceremony, where bride and groom consent to be married.

The 24-year-old activist said it was “a precious day” in her life.
She Tweeted: “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life” and shared how they had taken part in a small ceremony with family.

“We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she added.
Malala moved to the West Midlands in 2012 at the age of 15. She was treated at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being shot in the head by Taliban in Pakistan.

She posted several photos from the ceremony

She then attended school in the city, which she called “a second home”, before going to Oxford University to read philosophy, politics and economics.
Although not a legally binding contract, a nikkah ceremony is the first step in an Islamic marriage.

A separate ceremony is often carried out privately, and the activist did not indicate whether the couple had a separate civil ceremony.

Since graduating, Malala has called for better support for Afghan refugees, signed a contract with Apple TV+ to produce documentaries and appeared on the cover of British Vogue, all while continuing her work to improve girls’ access to education.

The news of the ceremony was liked tens of thousands of times by fans online with thousands wishing the couple well. (BBC)

Staff Reporter

