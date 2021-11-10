News Archives
Guyanese students in Cuba share concerns with Ambassador Majeed
Ambassador Halim Majeed (centre) flanked by medical students at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM)

GUYANA’S Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed recently met with Guyanese students at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) to hear about their concerns, and to explore ways and means of enhancing their welfare.

ELAM is an international public medical school operated by the Cuban government. It was established in 1999, and its mission is to contribute to the training of primary healthcare physicians in diverse regions of the world.

This was the ambassador’s first face-to-face meeting with the medical students, in the wake of COVID-19, which prevented direct physical contact with them as a group.

Ambassador Majeed told them that he was there to personally ensure their comfort, and to encourage them to continue to study hard and get good grades. He enquired about the food situation on campus, and explained that with the re-opening of the Cuban borders, it would be much easier to receive personal care items from abroad.

President of the student group, Asaph Ahmad, assured the ambassador that they would excel in their studies, notwithstanding the present difficulties.

Prior to engaging the students, Ambassador Majeed met officially with ELAM’s Vice-Rector Dr. Zusel Salazar Duany; Dr. Heidy Cantillo Vento, Head of the International Relations Department; and Dr. Jaqueline Junco Arévalo, Director of Educational Training, and discussed, among other things, the grades of the students, issues relating to their general welfare, and the November 15 observance of the 22nd Anniversary of the founding of ELAM.

Ambassador Majeed promised both the students and the ELAM administration that later this week, he would be sending a Guyana flag and various tokens from Guyana to be placed at a Guyana Corner in the university’s main administrative building.

Staff Reporter

