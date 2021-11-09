News Archives
Mouth-watering fixtures set to bowl off PM Softball Cup
At yesterday’s draw, Georgetown Softball League president, Ian John, is at extreme left (back row)
…Over one million dollars in prize money up for grabs

OVER one million dollars in prize money and other incentives will be up for grabs when the fifth edition of the Prime Minister Softball Cup bowls off on Friday at various venues around the city. The tournament culminates on Sunday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

At yesterday’s draw, held at Regal Stationery and Office Supplies, Seaforth Street, Campbellville, president of the Georgetown Softball League Inc, Ian John, said apart from having the finals at the Stadium for the first time, another first will be airing of the finals via NCN Radio.

John said the league is hoping for an improvement in the weather pattern following several days of rainfall. He noted that venues for the games include Queens College, Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) and Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

Eight teams: defending champions Regal Legends, along with Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), Wellman, New York Softball Cricket League (NYSC), New York Hustlers, Rockaway Legends and Orlando Legends will battle for supremacy in the Over-50 division.
Fisherman Masters are the defending champions in the Over-45 Masters division and they will be joined by Regal Masters, Success Masters, Ariel Masters, Essequibo and New York Doctors.

The rivalry between defending champions, Speedboat, and Regal will be reignited in the Open Division. However, Success, Airport, Name Brand and Ariel will be aiming to end that two-team domination.

In some mouth-watering fixtures set for Friday’s opening day, in the Open category, Speedboat take on Ariel; Regal Battle Success and Name Brand battle with Airport in the morning session.

The afternoon will see Speedboat clashing with Airport, Name Brand meeting Success and Regal tackling Ariel.

In the Over-45 division, the morning fixtures are New York Doctors vs Regal Masters, Fisherman Masters vs Success Masters and Ariel Masters vs Essequibo. Afternoon – New York Doctors vs Essequibo, Ariel Masters vs Success Masters and Fisherman Masters vs Regal Masters.

In the Over-50, the following are the morning fixture:

Group A – GFSCA vs Wellman, Regal Legends vs New York Hustlers;
Group B – Orlando Legends vs Rockaway Legends, NYSCL vs Carpet Doctors.

Afternoon
Group A –GFSCA vs New York Hustlers, Regal Legends vs Wellman, Orlando Legends vs Carpet Doctors and NYSCL Legends vs Rockaway Legends.

