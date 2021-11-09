Ajhodhia Lall elected new NECC president

AFTER an absence of almost six years, the North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC) finally held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday last at the Anna Regina Fire Station Building.

When the ballots were cast for the President, Ajhodia Lall emerged the victor gaining eleven votes as against his challenger, Haiman Beharry, who received four votes.

It was the only position that had two challengers as the other posts were unanimous: Vice President – Elroy Stephney, Secretary – Haiman Beharry, Treasurer – Loaknauth Bhagwandin and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Christopher Collins.

Nine Committee members were also elected. At the Committee’s first statutory meeting, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and the Organising Secretary will be appointed.

Eight of the ten registered clubs participated. Cricket Ombudsman Mr. Malcom Peters was present to verify the clubs while representatives from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) sat as observers. Former Chairman Prince Holder did not seek re-election.