Persaud wins MACORP golf in spite of handicap upgrade

WINNER of the 19-28 handicap division at the GTT Guyana Open Golf Championship, Videsh Persaud, was able to register an overall victory at Saturday’s 14th annual MACORP Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC).

The much-improved golfer was upgraded from a handicap of 21 to 17 over the weekend.

Playing in the Men’s second flight (10-18 handicap division), Persaud finished with a gross 85 and a net 68.

He won both the overall trophy and the 10-18 division after a countback against 10-handicapper, Mike Guyadin, who finished with a gross 78.

Anand Persaud placed third with a gross 87, net 69.

In the Ladies division, Guyana Open champion, Shanella London, surged to another victory with a nine over-par score of 79 (gross).

The now eight handicapper finished with a net score of 71, while former multi-time Guyana Open champion, Christine Sukhram, ended with a net score of 72 from a gross score of 83.

Eureka Giddings placed third with a net score of 75 after registering a gross score of 101.

In the Men’s first flight (10-18 handicap), Ravendra Harry emerged victorious with a net 70 (gross 78). Rakesh Harry placed second with a gross 80, net 71 while Jaipaul Sukhnanan finished third (gross 80, net 72).

In the third flight, Rohan Albert, who unofficially made the best net score (57) in the history of the LGC on day one of the 2021 Guyana Open, was able to register a net score of 71 with a gross score of 95, to win the Men’s third flight (the 19-28 handicap division).

Wayne Chan placed second with a net 72 (gross 100) and Brian Hackett third with a net 72 (gross 91).

Meanwhile, Kasim Khan finished with the overall best gross score of 77.