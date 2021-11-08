GCF will continue to push chess through various platforms—Farley

-Outlines five-pillar strategy to enhance the promotion of the game

RECENTLY re-elected president of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), Frankie Farley, is confident that chess would continue to grow at all levels in the country with the federation’s structures in place—including its developmental strategies.

Adjusting to online platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic has enabled a new generation of players to learn the sport. The drive was orchestrated and continues to be proficiently executed by the likes of Anand Raghunauth, Marcia Lee, John Lee, Loris Nathoo, Taffin Khan and Davion Mars, who have helped to develope the sport at the school level.

Farley, who ran unopposed on Monday, lauded the federation’s drive to improvise.

“As challenging and frustrating as it has been, all of you have been relentless in your commitment to find ways for our young players to play chess.”

He said that despite the frustration and obstacles stemming from the pandemic, there were important silverlings for which the federation should be proud.

“The pandemic drove us to find cost-effective solutions to play, learn and teach the game.”

FIVE STRATEGIES

The online platform is one of five strategies that will be heavily invested in by the federation.

According to its mission statement, the five pillars will include chess in schools, women in chess, chess in the hinterland, collaboration with the diaspora and the formation of clubs all across Guyana.

The chess in-school initiative has, as its aim, to integrate chess as part of the school curriculum throughout Guyana. Farley noted that “discussions are currently on the way with the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Education to make this a reality”.

This initiative would be integrated into the other pillars that are being driven by the federation.

“The single biggest way to impact the GCF is to focus on our youth chess players’ development. No segment of our society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of our youth.”

Training programmes, according to Farley, will be rolled out and senior players, who are interested, will be given the opportunity to coach students or adults who are now learning the game.

These coaches will also be provided with the opportunities to gain certified training qualifications, which will, in turn, enhance their delivery.

DECENTRALISING THE GAME

Although there are a number of players outside of Georgetown and its environs, there is room for growth in other parts of the country.

“Chess activities will be taken to more regions in Guyana so that both adults and children can have an opportunity to learn to play.”

To achieve the decentralisation of the sport, a regional body would also be formed to conduct training and tournaments, while schools in all regions will be encouraged to create their own chess clubs.

“Engaging all players in chess will be a constant goal of the GCF. Competitions will be provided frequently in the form of online and over-the-board tournaments when permitted. Playing chess has many benefits to both adults and children such as developing logical thinking, creativity and imagination, improving memory and concentration, to name a few. The GCF, by expanding its membership base within regions and schools, hopes that these benefits will further contribute to the general overall thinking capabilities of our student and adult population in order to make them successful and motivated citizens,” Farley noted.

Raghunauth is the Vice President of the new board, while Lee is the Company Secretary. The four directors are Nathoo, Yolander Persaud, Mars and former club president, Irshad Mohammed.