West Indies looking to lessen dot balls ahead of Australia clash

(CMC) – Shimron Hetmyer yesterday conceded West Indies’ lack of strike rotation remained their Achilles heel, admitting efforts to rectify the glaring issue had yet to pay dividends.

West Indies were dumped from the Twenty20 World Cup following a 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka here Thursday, and face Australia in their final game today hoping to end an otherwise dismal tournament on a high.

The Caribbean side’s continued challenge in rotating strike was again evident in Thursday’s loss, giving up 52 dot balls in comparison to Sri Lanka’s 30.

In their first game against England when they were turned over for a near historic low of 55, West Indies conceded 59 dot deliveries in just 14.2 overs.

“I think for most teams who play T20s, (they) try to limit the dot-ball percentage,” Hetmyer told reporters.

“I think that’s something that we’ve been working on from the Caribbean with those 15 T20 games that we had. And even now, we’re still working on just basically batting as less dot-balls as we possibly can.

“Because everyone knows the West Indies team is a boundary-hitting team, if we could basically mix boundary hitting with getting singles and doubles and stuff, that’s something that would benefit us.”

He continued: “So far it’s been a little up and down for us. It’s either a lot or basically none. So it’s something that we have been working on day in, day out in practice and stuff. And so far I think in practice everyone’s buying into it, which is a good start.

“So it’s just for us to continue to buy in and to work on it more and more as we go along.”

Hetmyer was the shining light for West Indies despite their defeat to Sri Lanka, hitting a superb unbeaten 81 off 54 deliveries in a failed pursuit of 190.

He arrived at the crease at 47 for three in the sixth over to carry the run chase, striking eight fours and four sixes and putting Sri Lanka under pressure towards the end, ultimately narrowing the margin of defeat.

“I was just trying to give the team and give myself a chance, really, because I knew that at the time the spinners were the only one that really posed a danger for any one of the batters at the crease,” the 24-year-old said.

“So with pace on the ball, it would have been much easier. At the time I was thinking the best thing to do was to try as much as possible – to get at least 24 runs off any one of the spinners – and then when the seamers come on, just try to capitalise as much as possible, at least try to get at least ten plus an over, each over that they bowled.

“But losing wickets didn’t really help the case.”

With several stars in the twilight of the careers, the likes of Hetmyer, fellow left-hander Nicholas Pooran and Evin Lewis are expected to take up the mantle in coming years.

But Hetmyer said he was unfazed by the responsibilities ahead, with his focus remaining solely on run-scoring.

“I think it’s really for us to not think about it (responsibility) too much and just for us to go out and be our best,” he stressed.

“I think when you go out there and you have that in mind, you’re not really focused on actually playing the game and hitting the ball, I would say.

“It’s for you as a player to know your strengths and know your weaknesses, go out and execute as much as you possibly can and try to just remember the good things that you would have done and keep doing that.”

West Indies lie fifth in Group 1 on two points from their victory over winless Bangladesh last week, having lost three of their four games in the tournament.

They are only above Bangladesh, with leaders England on eight points, and South Africa and Australia both on six, both also battling for the two available semi-final spots.

Sri Lanka are fourth on four points from their full complement of matches.

SQUADS:

AUSTRALIA – Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr