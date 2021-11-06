Guyanese swimmers acclimatising well in Peru

EIGHT of the nine Guyanese swimmers who will represent Guyana at the Junior South American Swimming Championships have arrived in Peru and showing good signs in their early days of training.

According to a release from the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA), the swimmers and two coaches along with chaperone arrived safely on Wednesday evening.

The release indicated they had their first interactive session on Thursday and sessions continued yesterday morning as they prepare for competitive action from November 8.

It was further revealed that the swimmers who still have to attend online school sessions are balancing that aspect as well.

Among the names selected are Olympian Aleka Persaud and the promising Leon Seaton Jr while Elliot Gonsalves, Patrice Mahaica, Daniel Claxton, Ariel Rodrigues, Amber Degoeas, Shareffah Lewis, and Nathan Jackson, complete the team.

They are joined by coaches Sean Baksh and Shyka Gonsalves while Loren Mahaica will act as chaperone.

GASA secretary, Yalema Phillips, will join at a later date to “expand her portfolio by attending the Administrative Congress, offered by CONSANAT, the South American governing swim body.”

Three members of the team – Jackson, Lewis, Degoeas – have voluntarily self-funded their trip, and Jackson will leave next week for Peru.

Jackson and Phillips are expected to arrive on Saturday.

GASA also expressed thanks to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) for their support.